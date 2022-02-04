Police arrest six suspects in two separate incidents at Bhara Kahu

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad police on Friday arrested six accused for their alleged involvement in two separate incidents at Bhara Kahu, a rural area of the Federal capital.

At least five people were killed in armed clashes among groups of people in two separate incidents related to land disputes in the rural area of the capital on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, four accused namely Raja Saharban son of Raja Razi, Raja Mansoor, Mohammad Adnan and Mohammad Asif in Seri incident while two including Muhammad Kabir, the main accused and his accomplice Anas were arrested in Bobri incident.

Separate cases were registered in Bhara Kahu police station against the accused of both the clashes with charge for murder, attempted murder and other offenses, he added.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus, he said raids were being conducted under the supervision of SSP operations at different locations in the city to trace the accused.