UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Six Suspects In Two Separate Incidents At Bhara Kahu

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Police arrest six suspects in two separate incidents at Bhara Kahu

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad police on Friday arrested six accused for their alleged involvement in two separate incidents at Bhara Kahu, a rural area of the Federal capital.

At least five people were killed in armed clashes among groups of people in two separate incidents related to land disputes in the rural area of the capital on Thursday.

According to police spokesman, four accused namely Raja Saharban son of Raja Razi, Raja Mansoor, Mohammad Adnan and Mohammad Asif in Seri incident while two including Muhammad Kabir, the main accused and his accomplice Anas were arrested in Bobri incident.

Separate cases were registered in Bhara Kahu police station against the accused of both the clashes with charge for murder, attempted murder and other offenses, he added.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus, he said raids were being conducted under the supervision of SSP operations at different locations in the city to trace the accused.

Related Topics

Murder Islamabad Police Police Station

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

29 minutes ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

2 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

2 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

4 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>