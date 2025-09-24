Police arrest six suspects, recover drugs, weapons

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The police have taken 21 suspects into custody from different localities of the district besides recovering narcotics and weapons from them.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the police teams of different police stations of the district have arrested 21 suspects and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession. “Eight suspects were apprehended from areas lying within jurisdiction of PS Bahawalpur (Sadar), Abbasnagar, Noshahra Jadid, Head Rajkan and Hasilpur,” he said, adding that the police had recovered 195 liters local made liquor and 320 bottles foreign wine from their possession.

The police arrested seven suspects from areas including Ahmadpur East, Chani Goth, Dera Nawab and Abbasnagar and recovered over six kilograms hashish and 200 grams ice crystal from their possession.

In another police action, six suspects were held in areas including Sama Satta, Sadar and Chani Goth. The police have recovered six pistols from their possession. The police have registered separate cases against the accused, respectively and launched investigation into them. Further probe was in process.