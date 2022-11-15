UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Six Suspects, Recover Liquor

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Police arrest six suspects, recover liquor

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested six anti-social elements and recovered 335 litres of liquor from their possession during raids conducted in different localities of the district.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that acting on a tip-off, police teams of the police stations including PS Chani Goth, PS Cantt and PS Qaimpur conducted raids at dens lying within their jurisdiction and took six suspects into custody.

The police recovered 335 litres of liquor from the possession of the accused.

The suspects were identified as Zeeshan, Malik Juma, Saleem, Ghulam Hussain, Iqbal and Rizwan. The police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 November 2022

33 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th November 2022

38 minutes ago
 Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Loc ..

Forty States Reach Settlement With Google Over Location Tracking Practices - Sta ..

9 hours ago
 Texas Governor Calls for Probe Into Election Probl ..

Texas Governor Calls for Probe Into Election Problems in Harris County - Stateme ..

9 hours ago
 US Army Says Awards $520Mln to Lockheed Martin to ..

US Army Says Awards $520Mln to Lockheed Martin to Refill Stocks of GMLRS Sent to ..

9 hours ago
 Amazon founder Bezos says will donate most of fort ..

Amazon founder Bezos says will donate most of fortune to charity

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.