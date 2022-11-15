Police arrest six suspects, recover liquor

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested six anti-social elements and recovered 335 litres of liquor from their possession during raids conducted in different localities of the district.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that acting on a tip-off, police teams of the police stations including PS Chani Goth, PS Cantt and PS Qaimpur conducted raids at dens lying within their jurisdiction and took six suspects into custody.

The police recovered 335 litres of liquor from the possession of the accused.

The suspects were identified as Zeeshan, Malik Juma, Saleem, Ghulam Hussain, Iqbal and Rizwan. The police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.