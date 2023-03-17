UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Six With Over 4.8 Kg Charras, 95 Litres Liquor

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 01:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi police in an action against suspected drug peddlers and bootleggers here on Friday arrested six besides recovering over 4.8 kg charras and 95 litres liquor from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Rattaamral police held Shahid for having 1320 grams charras and Tahir with 1250 grams charras.

Other accused namely Dolat Khan was sent behind the bars for having 48 litres liquor, Akhtar Munir was booked for carrying 27 litres liquor while Naseeb Rehman was netted for possessing 20 litres liquor.

Naseerabad police in their operation managed to nab Imran for having 2260 grams charras.

Separate cases have been registered against all accused while further investigations are underway.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the police officers to accelerate ongoing operations against drug peddlers, bootleggers and other lawbreakers, he added.

