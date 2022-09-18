Police arrest smuggler, recover high quality hashish

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have claimed recovery of more than 5 kilograms of high quality hashish from a smuggler who was supplying the narcotics to the drug peddlers in different parts of the city.

The police informed that the suspect Muhammad Waleed Shaikh was arrested near Tandojam by Rahuki police station.

The hashish worth tens of millions of rupees was recovered from his possession.

The police later lodged an FIR on the state's complaint nominating Shaikh under the Narcotics Act.