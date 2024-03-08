Police arrest smuggler, recover narcotics

The district police have arrested a smuggler and recovered three kilograms hashish and 1,020 grams ice crystal from his possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The district police have arrested a smuggler and recovered three kilograms hashish and 1,020 grams ice crystal from his possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police team of PS Yazman headed by Station House Officer, Rao Shehzad Babar conducted raid and arrested notorious smuggler identified as Hamayun.

The police have registered a case and started further investigation.