Police Arrest Smuggler With 12kg Hashish, 600gm Ice

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

Police arrest smuggler with 12kg hashish, 600gm ice

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Kohat police claimed to have arrested a drug smuggler and recovered huge consignment of narcotics including hashish and ice drugs from his possession near Al Falah Plaza.

SHO Humayun Khan of Cantt police station along with his team, acting on a tip-off of Civil Intelligence Agency (DSB), recovered 12kg of hashish and 600gram of ice drug from a motorcyclist near Al Falah Plaza on Kohat-Bannu Road.

The drug smuggler Wasif Ali son of Ishrat Ali was taken into custody and shifted to police station for further interrogations.

More Stories From Pakistan

