Police arrest smuggler with weapons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) Punjab Police have arrested a suspect who was smuggling illegal arms in a vehicle during a general hold-up.

A large consignment of arms was recovered from the vehicle.

According to the details, Shafiqur Rehman, a resident of Haripur district KPK, was smuggling weapons by hiding in the secret compartments of the vehicle.

During search of the vehicle 9 repeaters and 1 mobile were recovered.

A case has been registered against the accused and further legal proceedings have been initiated.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar commended the Rajanpur police for their timely action and directed speedy action against the elements involved in arms smuggling like dealers and smugglers.

He said that indiscriminate actions should be continued against the outlaws and reports of the actions should be sent regularly to the Central Police Office.