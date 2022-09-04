Police arrest smugglers, recover huge supply of hashish

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have recovered a huge supply of hashish worth tens of millions of rupees and arrested 2 suspected smugglers.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that Hatri police during patrolling received a tip-off about the smuggling of hashish.

The police later arrested Zameer Hussain and Altaf Hussain and recovered 20.4 kilograms of hashish from them.

The spokesman told that both suspects had been booked in an FIR on the state's complaint under the Narcotics Act.