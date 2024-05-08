Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

(@Abdulla99267510)

The lawyers were protesting against relocation of civil courts to Model Town Kutcheri and alleged terrorism charges against some colleagues.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2024) A group of lawyers was arrested by the police after a clash outside the Lahore High Court on Wednesday.

The clash ensued when lawyers sought to access the court premises during a rally from Aiwan-e-Adl to the LHC.

Tensions peaked at GPO Chowk as police and lawyers clashed, with the latter erecting barriers and hurling stones at law enforcement.

Responding to the unrest, police utilized baton charges, tear gas, and water cannons to disperse the protesters.

The numerous lawyers were reportedly detained, and both the Model Town SP and Anarkali SHO also sustained injuries.

Besides it, the police brought in lawyers from various courts for questioning – a move which can fan more protests across the province if their grievances are not addressed.

SSP operations justified the use of force, stating it was in response to unprovoked stone pelting by lawyers.

A police spokesperson emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law, condemning the violence. The skirmish caused disruptions to traffic along Mall Road and GPO Chowk, inconveniencing commuters.