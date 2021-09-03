UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Son Over Killing His Mother

Fri 03rd September 2021

Police arrest son over killing his mother

Taxila police have arrested a boy in few hours after the crime who allegedly killed his mother

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Taxila police have arrested a boy in few hours after the crime who allegedly killed his mother.

According to a police spokesman, on the complaint of second husband of Suraya Begum, a murder case was registered against Atif Ilyas, son of Suraya Begum, who called his mother and shot her dead.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a case of murder of the victim's ex-husband namely Elias was registered against the victim and her current husband in 2011 in which the accused were sentenced to death but, later acquitted from the High Court.

The victim later married Muhammad Hafeez, accused of killing her first husband which irritated her son and he shot her mother dead.

The case against the accused was registered on the complaint of Muhammad Hafeez, the second husband of the victim.

Taxila police team traced the accused with the help of modern technology and human intelligence and arrested the alleged killer within a few hours.

SDPO Taxila said that merit would be ensured by investigating the case from all angles.

Superintendent Police, Potohar said that the accused would be challaned with solid evidence and brought to justice.

City Police Officer, Muhammad Ahsan Younas said that no matter how clever the accused is, he cannot escape the clutches of the law.

