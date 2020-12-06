UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest Suspect, Allegedly Shot Dead Security Guard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 11:10 PM

HYDERABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested the suspect who allegedly shot dead the security guard of a leading shopping mall in Hyderabad last week.

The police spokesman informed here Sunday that the suspect Murtaza was arrested by Hussainabad police from the SITE area.

The police also recovered the pistol which the accused, who was nominated in the murder FIR lodged at Hussainabad police station on the complaint of his mother, used in the murder, he added.

Murtaza had shot dead Suhail Khoso on Autobahn road when he was going to attend his duty at the mall from his residence.

The police said the cause of the murder was a personal family dispute over a marital relation.

