Police Arrest Suspect Charged With Killing Brother

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2025 | 11:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The Hyderabad police have rounded up a suspect charged with shooting dead his elder brother over a household dispute on April 28.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the suspect Arshad Qureshi, a resident of Liaquat Colony area, was arrested by the SHO Sakhi Pir police station Abdul Ghaffar who also recovered the pistol used in the crime.

He recalled that Qureshi killed Ahmed Qureshi at the former's residence when the elder brother visited him to discuss some family matters including the payments of the utility bills which were reportedly shared by them.

The incident's FIR was lodged at Sakhi Pir police station on the complaint of Zahida Qureshi, wife of Ahmed.

The spokesman said the suspect would be produced before the concerned civil judge and judicial magistrate to obtain his remand.

