RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Police have apprehended a suspect allegedly involved in a murder case stemming from a property dispute in the Gujjar Khan area.

The suspect identified as Owais have committed the gruesome act by killing his own brother, Bakhtab along with his cousin, Murtaza.

Gujjar Khan police arrested both suspects and registered separate cases against them.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar has commended the Gujjar Khan police for their prompt action in apprehending the suspects.

He emphasized the accused will be brought to justice and presented before the court with substantial evidence to ensure punishment.