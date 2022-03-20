Police arrest suspect in encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspect in injured condition after exchange of fire in the limits of Bhitai Nagar police station.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that Abdul Ghani alias Dilawar was arrested in injured condition after the encounter in Bhitai Nagar area.

The spokesman said that two suspects riding on a motorbike were stopped by the local police during patrolling in that area.

However, he added, the riders tried to escape while doing so they opened fire on the police, during which Diawar got injured and was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).

He claimed that Dilawar was booked in at least 10 FIRs in different police stations in Hyderabad.