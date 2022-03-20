UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Suspect In Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Police arrest suspect in encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspect in injured condition after exchange of fire in the limits of Bhitai Nagar police station.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that Abdul Ghani alias Dilawar was arrested in injured condition after the encounter in Bhitai Nagar area.

The spokesman said that two suspects riding on a motorbike were stopped by the local police during patrolling in that area.

However, he added, the riders tried to escape while doing so they opened fire on the police, during which Diawar got injured and was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).

He claimed that Dilawar was booked in at least 10 FIRs in different police stations in Hyderabad.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Police Station Hyderabad Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

14 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

14 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

22 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

24 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

24 hours ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>