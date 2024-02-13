Open Menu

Police Arrest Suspect In Fake Currency Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2024 | 05:55 PM

Police arrest suspect in fake currency operation

The Gabol Town Police apprehended a suspect allegedly involved in the distribution and circulation of counterfeit currency

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Gabol Town Police apprehended a suspect allegedly involved in the distribution and circulation of counterfeit currency.

The arrest, conducted at Shafiq Mor, was based on intelligence, according to District Central Police spokesperson.

Arrested was identified as Saeed Khan, son of Fareed Khan.

During the operation, authorities seized 54,000 fake Pakistani Currency notes from the suspect's possession.

Additionally, the accused, identified as Saeed Khan, has a history of previous arrests in Ferozabad, Korangi, and Samanabad police stations.

The case has been registered against him and transferred to the investigative authorities for further action.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Korangi From

Recent Stories

WAPDA to divert River Swat at Mohmand Dam Project ..

WAPDA to divert River Swat at Mohmand Dam Project in April

2 minutes ago
 PFA shuts down four bakeries, fines two food outle ..

PFA shuts down four bakeries, fines two food outlets

2 minutes ago
 Shopkeepers fined

Shopkeepers fined

2 minutes ago
 Record-setting West Indies beat Australia in 3rd T ..

Record-setting West Indies beat Australia in 3rd T20

2 minutes ago
 No child to deprive of polio vaccine: Commissioner ..

No child to deprive of polio vaccine: Commissioner Sukkur

2 minutes ago
 Umar Saif distributes Rs 825m to IT companies

Umar Saif distributes Rs 825m to IT companies

2 minutes ago
Over 1.5 mln children to be vaccinated in fresh ro ..

Over 1.5 mln children to be vaccinated in fresh round of anti-polio drive

2 minutes ago
 Not vying for PM office,’ says Bilawal

Not vying for PM office,’ says Bilawal

21 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 9 Orion trophy unveiled

HBL PSL 9 Orion trophy unveiled

19 minutes ago
 PTI announces to form govts in Punjab, center with ..

PTI announces to form govts in Punjab, center with MWM

1 hour ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension

PESCO notifies power suspension

11 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan