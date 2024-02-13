Police arrest suspect in fake currency operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The Gabol Town Police apprehended a suspect allegedly involved in the distribution and circulation of counterfeit currency.

The arrest, conducted at Shafiq Mor, was based on intelligence, according to District Central Police spokesperson.

Arrested was identified as Saeed Khan, son of Fareed Khan.

During the operation, authorities seized 54,000 fake Pakistani Currency notes from the suspect's possession.

Additionally, the accused, identified as Saeed Khan, has a history of previous arrests in Ferozabad, Korangi, and Samanabad police stations.

The case has been registered against him and transferred to the investigative authorities for further action.