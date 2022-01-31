Police arrest suspect in injured condition

UrduPoint.com

The Hyderabad police have arrested fourth suspected outlaw in the third separate encountering occurring in a span of few hours from late Sunday night to Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested fourth suspected outlaw in the third separate encountering occurring in a span of few hours from late Sunday night to Monday.

The police spokesman informed here Monday that Hussainabad police in an encounter near the embankment of Indus river in Hussainabad area arrested one alleged outlaw in injured condition.

The spokesman identified him as Hidayatullah whose accomplice Dil Jan Jamali was also arrested.

He said like other two encounters which happened during the same night, the suspect engaged Hussainabad police in an exchange of fire during which Hidayatullah sustained a gunshot.

The injured suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

The spokesman claimed that a stolen CG125 motorbike and a pistol were recovered from their possession from the spot while 4 more motorbikes and a rickshaw were recovered on their identification later.

He further alleged that both the apprehended suspects were involved in various criminal offences like robberies, snatching, possessing unlicensed weapons and the police encounters.

He said both of them belonged to Balochistan and the last known crime they had allegedly conducted pertained to stealing a motorbine on January 27 from Sharif Square area in the limits of Hussainabad police.

The spokesman told that earlier Market police arrested 2 suspects and Tandojam one injured position in separate encounters. No policemen was injured in any of the three encounters.

>