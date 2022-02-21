UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Suspect In Injured Condition

Published February 21, 2022

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Hyderabad police have arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an encounter here on Monday.

The police spokesman informed that Phuleli police engaged 3 suspected robbers riding on a motorbike during patrolling near Faizan-e-Madina mosque.

One suspect, identified as Usman Tanoli, sustained a gunshot to his leg and fell from the motorbike but his 2 accomplices escaped, he added.

He told that the police recovered a pistol and bullets from Tanoli and shifted him to Liaquat University Hospital.

The spokesman said Tanoli was wanted in 9 separate FIRs of crimes like robbery, snatching and stealing.

The Phuleli police also lodged a new FIR of police encounter on the suspect.

>