UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Suspect In Injured Condition

Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Police arrest suspect in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :A suspected street criminal was shot and injured in a police encounter near the St Mary intersection in the limits of the City police station.

According to the police spokesman on Tuesday, during snap-checking at the intersection, the police signalled a motorbike to stop.

However, he added, the rider tried to escape by opening fire on the cops.

He said that in the exchange of fire, the suspect, identified as Sajid Ajmeri, sustained a gunshot wound in his leg.

He was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for treatment.

The spokesman said the police recovered a pistol and a stolen motorbike from his possession.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Police Station Mary Criminals From

Recent Stories

Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

5 minutes ago
 First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discu ..

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discuss latest evidence-based knowl ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties ..

Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties with neighbouring countries: F ..

2 hours ago
 PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message f ..

PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message for the nation

2 hours ago
 Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

3 hours ago
 Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba St ..

Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.