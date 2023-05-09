Police arrest suspect in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :A suspected street criminal was shot and injured in a police encounter near the St Mary intersection in the limits of the City police station.

According to the police spokesman on Tuesday, during snap-checking at the intersection, the police signalled a motorbike to stop.

However, he added, the rider tried to escape by opening fire on the cops.

He said that in the exchange of fire, the suspect, identified as Sajid Ajmeri, sustained a gunshot wound in his leg.

He was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for treatment.

The spokesman said the police recovered a pistol and a stolen motorbike from his possession.