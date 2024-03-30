Police Arrest Suspect In Injured Condition
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 08:30 PM
A suspected robber was arrested with gunshot injury in an encounter near the Indus River bridge on Hyderabad Bypass
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) A suspected robber was arrested with gunshot injury in an encounter near the Indus River bridge on Hyderabad Bypass.
The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that the Naseem Nagar police received a tip-off about the presence of some suspects in that area.
He claimed that when the police reached the spot the suspected robbers opened fire on the police in a bid to escape.
One of them, identified as Munawar Hussain alias Moni, sustained a gunshot in the exchange of fire and was arrested, the spokesman told, adding that Moni's associates managed to escape.
Moni was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery of his gunshot injury which he suffered in his leg.
The spokesman alleged that Moni was part of an active gang of robbers.
APP/zmb/
