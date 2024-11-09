Police Arrest Suspect In Injured Condition
Umer Jamshaid Published November 09, 2024 | 11:00 AM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) Police on Saturday arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition following an encounter.
According to a police spokesperson, Tando Yousuf Police was engaged in an exchange of fire during patrolling in Bhatti Goth link road near Fateh Bagh.
He said that one of the suspects got hit by a police-fired bullet and was arrested in injured condition but his accomplice managed to escape.
The identification of the apprehended suspect have been ascertained as Sher Muhammad alias Sheroo Malah who was shifted to Hospital for surgery of his bullet wound but he succumbed to injuries.
APP/nsm
