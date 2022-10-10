UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Suspect In Injured Condition After An Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2022 | 10:54 PM

Police arrest suspect in injured condition after an encounter

The police have arrested a suspect in injured condition after an encounter near Razia Sultana School in Phuleli area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The police have arrested a suspect in injured condition after an encounter near Razia Sultana School in Phuleli area.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the Phuleli police received information about the presence of two suspicious persons near the school after which the police reached the spot.

He claimed that the suspects tried to escape from the police by opening fire. One of the suspects, Adnan Shaikh alias Adu, sustained a gunshot to his leg and was arrested but his accomplice escaped.

The spokesman informed that Adu was booked in at least nine FIRs of different crimes lodged at several police stations.

He claimed that Adu confessed to motorbike lifting and also disclosed Names of his associates.

The injured suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police From

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

2 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

1 hour ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Minister’s remarks about IIOJK

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.