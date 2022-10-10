Police arrest suspect in injured condition after an encounter

The police have arrested a suspect in injured condition after an encounter near Razia Sultana School in Phuleli area

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :The police have arrested a suspect in injured condition after an encounter near Razia Sultana School in Phuleli area.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the Phuleli police received information about the presence of two suspicious persons near the school after which the police reached the spot.

He claimed that the suspects tried to escape from the police by opening fire. One of the suspects, Adnan Shaikh alias Adu, sustained a gunshot to his leg and was arrested but his accomplice escaped.

The spokesman informed that Adu was booked in at least nine FIRs of different crimes lodged at several police stations.

He claimed that Adu confessed to motorbike lifting and also disclosed Names of his associates.

The injured suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.