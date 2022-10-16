Police arrest suspect in injured condition after encounter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :The Fort police arrested a suspect, nominated in 6 separate FIRs of street crimes, motorbike snatching and robberies, in injured condition after an encounter in Goods Naka area.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the suspect Iftikhar Gujjar was arrested in a raid carried out on a tip-off given by the CIA police.

He claimed that Gujjar and his unknown accomplice fired gunshots on the police while trying to escape the police raid but one of them got injured but the other escaped.

Gujjar was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

The spokesman said the police carried out a search operation for the other suspect who had escaped but they could not catch him.

Gujjar is said to be booked in 6 FIRs at Fort, Baldia and Phuleli police stations.