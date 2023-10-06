Open Menu

Police Arrest Suspect In Injured Condition In Encounter

Faizan Hashmi Published October 06, 2023 | 10:56 PM

Police arrest suspect in injured condition in encounter

The Hali road police have arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition in an encounter near the American Quarters

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) The Hali road police have arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition in an encounter near the American Quarters.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the Hali road police were engaged in an exchange of fire by three suspects allegedly working for some vehicle snatcher gang.

He added that during the firing a suspect, identified as Riazul islam Pathan alias Mithu, was arrested in injured condition.

According to the spokesman, two other associates of the suspect managed to escape but Pathan was rounded up.

He said that so far 16 FIRs had surfaced in which Pathan was wanted by the police for the alleged crimes committed in the limits of various police stations since 2019.

The injured suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

