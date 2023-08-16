Police arrest suspect in murder of wife

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2023 | 10:13 PM

The Hazro Police have arrested a suspect namely Javed Hakeem who was involved in strangled to death his wife and critically injured his son in Ghourghusti village over domestic dispute on Wednesday

According to Police spokesman, during preliminary interrogation, the suspect has confessed crime.

Separately, Police have also arrested two suspects who shot and injured a cop of National Highway and Motorway Police and snatching official sub machine gun (SMG) on Islamabad-Peshawar motorway (M-1) near Hazro.

Police sources said that patrolling officer Farman Ullah of National Highway and Motorway Police intercepted a suspicious motorcycle.

Upon seeing the police party, the motorcyclist took out his pistol and shot and injured the cop. While another person riding on another motorcycle snatched the official gun and fled away.

Later, police have traced the suspects identified as Junaid Ali, Muhammad Abass � native of Chota Lahor Swabi and also recovered snatched official gun from their possession.

Separate cases were registered against the accused. Further probe was underway.

