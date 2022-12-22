UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Suspect In Rape Case

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Police arrest suspect in rape case

The Wah Cantonment Police on Thursday claimed the arrest of a suspect who sexually assaulted a minor girl in Lalazar area a few days back and send him behind the bars.

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Wah Cantonment Police on Thursday claimed the arrest of a suspect who sexually assaulted a minor girl in Lalazar area a few days back and send him behind the bars.

Sub-divisional police officer Mian Afzaal Shah, while talking to newsmen, has said that the 9 years old girl was going to purchase some food items from a shop when the suspect, identified as Zeeshan Ali, took her to a vacant plot where he assaulted her and managed to escape from the scene.

The Officer said that Police on the complaint of the victim's family registered a case and launched investigations. He said that police with the help of CCTV images and human intelligence traced the accused and took him into custody. the accused confessed the crime during interrogation.

Related Topics

Police Wah Cantonment Family From

Recent Stories

Naval drills with China response to 'aggressive' U ..

Naval drills with China response to 'aggressive' US: Russian army chief

7 minutes ago
 Ample quantity of flour to be supplied at sales po ..

Ample quantity of flour to be supplied at sales points: DC

7 minutes ago
 Imran Khan pushes Punjab towards political crisis: ..

Imran Khan pushes Punjab towards political crisis: Hamza Shehbaz

7 minutes ago
 Necessary arrangements made to facilitate Christia ..

Necessary arrangements made to facilitate Christian community on Christmas: DC

7 minutes ago
 US Senators Reach Deal on $1.7Trln Spending Bill, ..

US Senators Reach Deal on $1.7Trln Spending Bill, Will Begin Voting Today - Schu ..

14 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan inaugurates digitalization of reven ..

CM Balochistan inaugurates digitalization of revenue records

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.