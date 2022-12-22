Police arrest suspect in rape case

The Wah Cantonment Police on Thursday claimed the arrest of a suspect who sexually assaulted a minor girl in Lalazar area a few days back and send him behind the bars.

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) :The Wah Cantonment Police on Thursday claimed the arrest of a suspect who sexually assaulted a minor girl in Lalazar area a few days back and send him behind the bars.

Sub-divisional police officer Mian Afzaal Shah, while talking to newsmen, has said that the 9 years old girl was going to purchase some food items from a shop when the suspect, identified as Zeeshan Ali, took her to a vacant plot where he assaulted her and managed to escape from the scene.

The Officer said that Police on the complaint of the victim's family registered a case and launched investigations. He said that police with the help of CCTV images and human intelligence traced the accused and took him into custody. the accused confessed the crime during interrogation.