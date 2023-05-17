UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Suspect Involved In Aerial Firing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 17, 2023 | 05:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Police arrested a suspect involved in aerial firing in the jurisdiction of New Town here on Wednesday.

They also recovered weapons from his possession, informed a police spokesman.

The arrested accused identified as Zafar Iqbal had reportedly resorted to aerial firing, filmed it and later uploaded the footage on social media.

Police took notice of the video and arrested the suspect, recovering the weapon from his possession.

New Town police have registered a case against the accused while further investigation was underway.

SP Rawal Town, on the occasion, appreciated the performance of the police team and assured that strict action would be taken against those involved in displaying arms, and illegal weapons. No one would be allowed to take the law into their own hands, he added.

