Police Arrest Suspect Involved In Leaking Examination Papers
May 23, 2024
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Bilal Colony police station reported the arrest of Sharjeel-ur-Rehman, son of Khalil-ur-Rehman, on Thursday for his involvement in leaking examination papers for class 9th and 10th.
During the arrest, authorities confiscated one laptop and four mobile phones from the suspect.
Interrogation revealed that Sharjeel-ur-Rehman leaked the exam papers through a WhatsApp group named "IX-X," distributing them between half an hour to ten minutes before the exams commenced.
Further investigation uncovered that Fayaz Jamali and Sufiyan, the admins of the WhatsApp group, were also complicit in the operation. Additionally, another WhatsApp group named "Paper Leak 2k24" was identified as a platform used for disseminating the papers prior to the exams.
Legal proceedings have been initiated against the suspects involved in the scheme.
