Open Menu

Police Arrest Suspect Involved In Leaking Examination Papers

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Police arrest suspect involved in leaking examination papers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Bilal Colony police station reported the arrest of Sharjeel-ur-Rehman, son of Khalil-ur-Rehman, on Thursday for his involvement in leaking examination papers for class 9th and 10th.

During the arrest, authorities confiscated one laptop and four mobile phones from the suspect.

Interrogation revealed that Sharjeel-ur-Rehman leaked the exam papers through a WhatsApp group named "IX-X," distributing them between half an hour to ten minutes before the exams commenced.

Further investigation uncovered that Fayaz Jamali and Sufiyan, the admins of the WhatsApp group, were also complicit in the operation. Additionally, another WhatsApp group named "Paper Leak 2k24" was identified as a platform used for disseminating the papers prior to the exams.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the suspects involved in the scheme.

Related Topics

Police Station Mobile From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Govt running campaign to create awareness about he ..

Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave

25 minutes ago
 ‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confid ..

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework a ..

Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

7 hours ago
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

16 hours ago
 Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

16 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

17 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

17 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

17 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan