Police arrest suspect, making illegal deduction in cash grant

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad police arrested a suspect working for Ehsas Kifalat Program for allegedly making illegal deduction in the cash grant being provided to beneficiaries of the program.

The Sub Inspector Mubarak Lashari of B-Section police station informed that on complaint of 2 persons the police took the action.

The accused Salman, son of Muhamamd Qasim, was arrested from the center set up at Comprehensive High school in unit number 10 Latifabad.

The Sub Inspector told that the police also recovered the cash which Salman had deducted from the complainants.

The police also lodged a FIR under sections 420 and 406 of Pakistan Penal Code.