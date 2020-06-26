UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Suspect, Making Illegal Deduction In Cash Grant

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 10:00 PM

Police arrest suspect, making illegal deduction in cash grant

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad police arrested a suspect working for Ehsas Kifalat Program for allegedly making illegal deduction in the cash grant being provided to beneficiaries of the program.

The Sub Inspector Mubarak Lashari of B-Section police station informed that on complaint of 2 persons the police took the action.

The accused Salman, son of Muhamamd Qasim, was arrested from the center set up at Comprehensive High school in unit number 10 Latifabad.

The Sub Inspector told that the police also recovered the cash which Salman had deducted from the complainants.

The police also lodged a FIR under sections 420 and 406 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Police Station Hyderabad FIR From

Recent Stories

UAE sends medical aid to Iraqi Kurdistan in fight ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Costa Rican counterpart discus ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM review bilateral t ..

2 hours ago

UAE stem cell treatment for COVID-19 reaches over ..

2 hours ago

Tawam Hospital in Al Ain free of COVID-19 patients ..

2 hours ago

Provision of equal opportunities to women essentia ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.