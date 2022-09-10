Police arrest suspect of murder attempt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) ::The district police arrested the suspect of a murder attempt with the weapon on the spot, said police spokesman on Saturday.

He said that near the Kohat Town Municipal Administration Office, the alleged accused Naseer, a resident of Jangal Khel shot and injured Lal Mir and his son Naimat, also residents of Jangal Khel.

SHO City Amjad Hussain immediately took action and arrested the accused Naseer with the weapon used in murder attempt.