Police arrest suspected Afghan woman terrorist

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Police arrested a suspected Afghan woman terrorist from Haji Camp bus Station here on Wednesday.

Superintendent Police City, Muhammad Shoaib giving details said that a female having Afghanistan nationality was arrested along with explosive material hidden in tin box from bus stand when she was going to Lahore.

Police said that the terrorist group wanted to target public place in Lahore.

On the basis of information gleaned from arrested woman, police also arrested four other members of Afghan terrorist network.

The bomb disposal squad diffused the explosive material.

All arrested terrorists have been shifted to undisclosed location for further investigation.

Police said due security alert in Peshawar , terrorist failed to find soft target in Peshawar.