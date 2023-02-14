UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Suspected Drug Peddler, Recover Hashish

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2023 | 11:15 PM

The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspected drug peddler and recovered 14 kilograms of fine quality hashish from his possession

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested a suspected drug peddler and recovered 14 kilograms of fine quality hashish from his possession.

The police spokesman informed here on Tuesday that the Bhitai Nagar police arrested the suspect Rustam Suhag during patrolling in the jurisdiction.

He told that the suspect belonged to Khairpur district and that he was part of a gang which supplied narcotics in the province.

The police later lodged an FIR nominating Suhag under the Narcotics Act.

