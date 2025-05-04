Open Menu

Police Arrest Suspected Drug Peddlers, Motorbike Lifters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 04, 2025 | 11:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2025) The Hyderabad police on Sunday rounded up 3 suspects and recovered over 6 kilograms hashish from their possession while 2 suspects allegedly involved in motorbike lifting were also apprehended along with recovery of a vehicle.

The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed that Hussainabad police arrested Shaman Meeso from Giddu Chowk area, recovering more than 2 kg of hashish from him.

He added that another alleged drug peddler Mehroz Rind alias Chikoo was nabbed by the Phuleli police in a raid in Phuleli.

Likewise, he told, one more suspected narcotics dealer Nisar Ahmed Qureshi was arrested by the City police.

The spokesman apprised that the Rahuki police after an encounter near Dost Muhammad farm rounded up Shafqat Channa and Shahid Brohi. He claimed that 2 pistols and a snatched motorbike were recovered from their possession.

