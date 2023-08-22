Open Menu

Police Arrest Suspected Killer In Fatehjang

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 09:41 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Fatehjag Police on Tuesday arrested a suspected killer, who murdered a man and injured others over a land dispute in village Najjal near Kot Fateh Khan on Saturday.

The prime suspect identified as Nasir Ali, along with his other accomplice shot dead 23-year-old Asad Abbas and fled away.

Police raided his hideout in the Pindigheb area and arrested him while the haunt launched to arrest his other accomplice.

