Police arrest suspected killer, recover murder weapon

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The district police on Sunday claimed to have traced and arrested the alleged murderer accused in a murder case that took place in Zafarabad Colony and recovered the weapon used in the crime.

According to a police spokesman, a team of Dera Town Police station led by DSP Sadar Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Gulsher Khan took immediate action and traced the main accused of Sameer Khan Murder case.

Sameer Khan son of Rasheed Khan presently residing in Zafarabad Colony was shot and injured in firing two days ago, he later died due to bullet injuries.

The police arrested the main accused Muneeb ur Rehman son of Khalil ur Rehman resident of New Bannu Chungi along with the murder weapon Pistol 30-bore.