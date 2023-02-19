Police arrest suspected killers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The police have arrested 2 suspects who had allegedly shot and killed 3 persons in Memon Goth, Karachi, on May 28, 2022.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday, the police arrested the suspects Muhammad Akhtar Haideri and Ghulam Hussain Haideri in a raid in the Tandojam area.

The spokesman said the suspects were booked in the murder FIR at a police station in Karachi.

The suspect would be handed over to Karachi police after completing the formalities.