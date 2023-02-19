UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Suspected Killers

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Police arrest suspected killers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :The police have arrested 2 suspects who had allegedly shot and killed 3 persons in Memon Goth, Karachi, on May 28, 2022.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday, the police arrested the suspects Muhammad Akhtar Haideri and Ghulam Hussain Haideri in a raid in the Tandojam area.

The spokesman said the suspects were booked in the murder FIR at a police station in Karachi.

The suspect would be handed over to Karachi police after completing the formalities.

Related Topics

Karachi Murder Police Police Station May Sunday FIR

Recent Stories

Partners, stakeholders hail Dubai Can’s mileston ..

Partners, stakeholders hail Dubai Can’s milestone of saving 7 million single-u ..

6 minutes ago
 HFZA to showcase investment opportunities at Gulfo ..

HFZA to showcase investment opportunities at Gulfood 2023

6 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 8: Sultans hand over second biggest defeat ..

HBL PSL 8: Sultans hand over second biggest defeat to Islamabad United

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Qalandars win toss, decide to bowl firs ..

HBL PSL 8: Qalandars win toss, decide to bowl first against Karachi Kings

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets with President of Turkmeni ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets with President of Turkmenistan

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversati ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy drives conversation on state of e-commerce mark ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.