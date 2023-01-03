UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Suspected Outlaw In Injured Condition In Hyderabad

Published January 03, 2023

The Hyderabad police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an exchange of fire between Tandojam police and the suspects on Khatian Station Road

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :The Hyderabad police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an exchange of fire between Tandojam police and the suspects on Khatian Station Road.

The police spokesman informed here on Tuesday that 3 suspects riding a motorbike fired on the police when the police raided the area on a tip of the CIA police to arrest those suspects.

He added that the suspect Zahid Ali Chang sustained a gunshot to his leg and fell on the ground but his 2 accomplices managed to escape on their motorbike.

The injured suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

The spokesman claimed that the police had found the gang involved in at least 5 robberies and street crimes during the last 2 to 3 months in different parts of Hyderabad.

Tandojam police booked Chang and his 2 companions under sections 34, 324 and 353 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 23-A of Sindh Arms Act.

