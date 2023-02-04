Police Arrest Suspected Outlaw In Injured Condition After Encounter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2023 | 07:39 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :The Qasimabad police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an encounter near Zardari Maur area.
The police spokesman informed here on Saturday that 2 suspects riding on a motorbike opened fire on the police in a bid to escape from a snap checking spot.
However, in the exchange of fire one of the suspects, identified as Irfan Qureshi, sustained a gunshot and was arrested but the other suspect managed to escape.
The police recovered a weapon from the possession of Qureshi.
The injured was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery of his leg where he was hit by a bullet.