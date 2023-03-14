UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Suspected Outlaw In Injured Condition

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 08:51 PM

The Fort police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an exchange of fire near the Rickshaw Market area in close proximity to the Hyderabad Railway Station

The police spokesman informed here on Tuesday that the police tried to stop 2 suspects riding on a motorbike but they opened fire on the police.

The police spokesman informed here on Tuesday that the police tried to stop 2 suspects riding on a motorbike but they opened fire on the police.

In the exchange of fire Sultan Abro alias Sajjan sustained a gunshot to his leg and was arrested, he added.

However, he told, the other accomplice of Sajjan managed to escape.

The spokesman claimed that during the initial investigation it had surfaced that Sajjan and his friends were found involved in various street crimes and motorbike snatching incidents.

He added that the arrested suspect was also an absconder.

The injured was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery.

