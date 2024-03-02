Police Arrest Suspected Outlaw In Injured Condition In Encounter
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 08:47 PM
The Phuleli police arrested a suspected criminal in injured condition after an exchange of fire near Khursheed Begum Girls College in Phuleli area
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The Phuleli police arrested a suspected criminal in injured condition after an exchange of fire near Khursheed Begum Girls College in Phuleli area.
The police spokesman informed here Saturday that the police received information about presence of 2 suspects in that area after which the police reached the place and tried to arrest them.
However, he claimed, the suspects resisted the police and tried to escape by opening fire on the cops.
According to him, one of them was shot and injured in the return fire while his accomplice managed to escape.
He identified the arrested suspect as Imran Panhwar alias Neenu who sustained a gunshot to his leg and was shifted to Liaquat University Hopsital (LUH) for surgery of his wound.
The spokesman told that Panhwar was part of an active gang of motorbike lifters and was also allegedly involved in several recent incidents of motorbike snatching and stealing.
Recent Stories
"You're talking about competitive players who don't lose their edge." (Ian Bell)
2000 liters of smuggled diesel seized in DG Khan
Fans to honor legendary actor Nadeem on 8 March
Football: Spanish La Liga results
Chad junta chief says will stand in May 6 presidential election
Pakistan condemns India’s high handedness in seizure of commercial goods
Flight operations suspended at Gwadar Airport till Tuesday
Football: Spanish La Liga table
Three terrorists killed, four injured in Karak IBO
Four died in Swat due to roof collapsed
Police launches crackdown on kite-flying, jubilant firing across Punjab
Pakistan's hosiery export to China up by 45pc; Muhammad Irfan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2000 liters of smuggled diesel seized in DG Khan2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan condemns India’s high handedness in seizure of commercial goods6 minutes ago
-
Flight operations suspended at Gwadar Airport till Tuesday6 minutes ago
-
Three terrorists killed, four injured in Karak IBO6 minutes ago
-
Four died in Swat due to roof collapsed7 minutes ago
-
Police launches crackdown on kite-flying, jubilant firing across Punjab13 minutes ago
-
US academics call on Punjab governor1 hour ago
-
77,000 kites confiscated this year1 hour ago
-
Rain to have salutary impact on wheat1 hour ago
-
AC Dera visits various areas, checks drainage system of rain water1 hour ago
-
LWMC begins cleanliness awareness campaign in city1 hour ago
-
PHA DG reviews arrangements for floral festival2 hours ago