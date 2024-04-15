Police Arrest Suspected Outlaw In Injured Condition In Encounter
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2024 | 08:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2024) The Hali road police apprehended a suspected street criminal in injured condition in an encounter near the American Quarters here on Monday.
The police spokesman told that the police came across the suspected outlaws during patrolling.
The suspects tried to run away after seeing the police and allegedly opened fire, he added.
One of the suspects, identified as Hazrat Khan Pathan, sustained a gunshot wound to his leg and was rounded up
but his accomplices escaped.
Pathan was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery of his bullet injury.
The spokesman claimed that the suspect was involved in motorbike snatching, robberies and street crimes.
He said Pathan was booked in at least six FIRs.
APP/zmb/
