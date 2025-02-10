Police arrest suspected outlaw in injured condition

The Hyderabad police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an exchange of fire

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Hyderabad police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition after an exchange of fire.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that Station House officer Rahooki Police station Inspector Qurban Ali Aaqlani acting on a tip-off conducted an action in near Bheendo Mori in the limits of Rahooki Police station and arrested a outlaw after exchange of fire in between street Criminals and police party.

The accused has been identified as Ghulam Shabbir while his accomplice managed to escape.

Police also recovered a snatched Motorcycle, Cash and pistol from his possession and registered a case against the arrested and escaped suspect.