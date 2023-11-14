Open Menu

Police Arrest Suspected Robber

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2023 | 08:21 PM

A fleeing robber was arrested in injured condition after a brief encounter with police in Saleemnagar area in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station in the early hours of Tuesday

According to police source details, a police party was on routine patrolling when the cops spotted four suspicious men riding on two motorcycles and signaled them to stop for checking.

The suspects opened fired on them while police retaliated and shot and injured one of three suspects, adding that the three other suspects managed to escape from the scene.

The injured suspect was shifted to hospital for medical treatment where he has been identified as Shahid.

In the initial investigation suspect also revealed that he was along with his other gang members were committed a number of robberies and dacoity in the area. A case has been registered for further investigation.

