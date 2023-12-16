Open Menu

Police Arrest Suspected Robber In Injured Condition

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2023 | 12:40 AM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) The A-section police on Friday arrested a suspected robber in injured condition after an exchange of fire near Amani Shah graveyard.

The police spokesman informed that the A-section police received a tip-off about the presence of a group of robbers in the locality after which they raided the place.

He claimed, they opened fire on the police in a bid to escape, and in retaliation one of them Muhammad Shafique sustained a gunshot in his leg and was arrested but his associates managed to escape.

He said that the arrested robber was also wanted by the police in 3 separate FIRs registered since 2021 in Hyderabad.

The injured robber was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery on his bullet wound.

The spokesman also informed that in a separate encounter, Qasimabad police apprehended Zahid Chang and Kashif Chang from the Old Memon City area.

He claimed that the police recovered weapons from the suspects who were allegedly involved in street crimes and robberies.

