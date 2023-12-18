Police arrest suspected robber in injured condition in encounter

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) A suspected robber was arrested in an injured condition in an encounter by a team of Phuleli police station near New Fakeer Chowk.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the police signaled 2 persons riding on a motorbike to stop but they attacked the police by firing gunshots in a bid to escape.

He added that Sohail Gahelo sustained a gunshot to his leg and was arrested but his accomplice managed to escape. According to him, the police had found Gahelo's involvement in multiple incidents of street crimes and robberies.

He said that the suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery. Separately, the B-Section police arrested 2 suspects in a raid, allegedly involved in the motorbike snatching crime. The spokesman said the suspects Wahid and Manzoor were arrested from Latifabad and that the police recovered pistols from both of them. He apprised that the police lodged 2 new FIRs against both the suspects who were already nominated in 2 other FIRs at the same police station.

APP/zmb