Open Menu

Police Arrest Suspected Robber In Injured Condition In Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2023 | 09:48 PM

Police arrest suspected robber in injured condition in encounter

A suspected robber was arrested in an injured condition in an encounter by a team of Phuleli police station near New Fakeer Chowk

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) A suspected robber was arrested in an injured condition in an encounter by a team of Phuleli police station near New Fakeer Chowk.

The police spokesman informed here on Monday that the police signaled 2 persons riding on a motorbike to stop but they attacked the police by firing gunshots in a bid to escape.

He added that Sohail Gahelo sustained a gunshot to his leg and was arrested but his accomplice managed to escape. According to him, the police had found Gahelo's involvement in multiple incidents of street crimes and robberies.

He said that the suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery. Separately, the B-Section police arrested 2 suspects in a raid, allegedly involved in the motorbike snatching crime. The spokesman said the suspects Wahid and Manzoor were arrested from Latifabad and that the police recovered pistols from both of them. He apprised that the police lodged 2 new FIRs against both the suspects who were already nominated in 2 other FIRs at the same police station.

APP/zmb

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Police Station Same From

Recent Stories

Yemen rebels claim attack on Norway-owned ship in ..

Yemen rebels claim attack on Norway-owned ship in Red Sea

7 minutes ago
 Nutritionist calls for consuming more dry fruits i ..

Nutritionist calls for consuming more dry fruits in winter to counter cold

7 minutes ago
 Football: UEFA Champions League last-16 draw

Football: UEFA Champions League last-16 draw

7 minutes ago
 Judges of superior AJK judiciary calls on AJK Pres ..

Judges of superior AJK judiciary calls on AJK President

7 minutes ago
 ECP reveals updated voters’ registration statist ..

ECP reveals updated voters’ registration statistics

7 minutes ago
 Boy sentenced for molesting his friend

Boy sentenced for molesting his friend

15 minutes ago
Meeting of newly appointed KTH BoG members held

Meeting of newly appointed KTH BoG members held

15 minutes ago
 Norwegian ship hit by 'unidentified object' in Red ..

Norwegian ship hit by 'unidentified object' in Red Sea

15 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review election arrangements

Meeting held to review election arrangements

15 minutes ago
 4 held for jubilant firing at marriage ceremony

4 held for jubilant firing at marriage ceremony

15 minutes ago
 Explosion, blaze at Guinea fuel depot kills 11, in ..

Explosion, blaze at Guinea fuel depot kills 11, injures 88

15 minutes ago
 Two stolen vehicles recovered

Two stolen vehicles recovered

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan