Open Menu

Police Arrest Suspected Robber In Injured Condition In Encounter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 10:41 PM

Police arrest suspected robber in injured condition in encounter

The Hyderabad police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition in an encounter near Muslim graveyard in the jurisdiction of Pinyari police station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Hyderabad police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition in an encounter near Muslim graveyard in the jurisdiction of Pinyari police station.

The police spokesman informed here on Tuesday that the police raided a place near the graveyard on a tip-off about the presence of some robbers.

He added that the suspects tried to escape and opened fire on the police.

According to him, one of the suspects sustained a gunshot during the exchange of fire and he was later arrested but his accomplices escaped.

He identified the apprehended suspect as Tariq Abro who was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery of his bullet wound in his leg.

The spokesman claimed that the police recovered a stolen motorbike, a television set and some other items from the place of the suspects.

He also claimed that after checking the previous criminal record they found that Abro was already nominated in 18 FIRs.

APP/zmb

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Exchange Police Station Hyderabad Criminals Muslim TV From

Recent Stories

Vaping can make you more prone to Covid infection: ..

Vaping can make you more prone to Covid infection: Study

5 minutes ago
 SC adjourns Bhutto reference till March 5

SC adjourns Bhutto reference till March 5

7 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on environmental degradation conc ..

Int'l conference on environmental degradation concludes at SU

7 minutes ago
 National Bank Stadium to host 15th match of PSL 9

National Bank Stadium to host 15th match of PSL 9

5 minutes ago
 Senator urges all relevant institutions to take st ..

Senator urges all relevant institutions to take steps for Gwadar hit by heavy ra ..

7 minutes ago
 PPP leadership condemns terror incident in Mardan

PPP leadership condemns terror incident in Mardan

7 minutes ago
Condolence reference held in memory of journalist ..

Condolence reference held in memory of journalist Zulif Pirzado

7 minutes ago
 AKU receives $1.5mln grant to revolutionize treatm ..

AKU receives $1.5mln grant to revolutionize treatment of B-Thalassemia, SCD

11 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsperson against Harassment

Federal Ombudsperson against Harassment

14 minutes ago
 Children Complex holds workshop on newborns resusc ..

Children Complex holds workshop on newborns resuscitation

14 minutes ago
 Seminar on 'Women’s property rights and protecti ..

Seminar on 'Women’s property rights and protection against harassment at workp ..

14 minutes ago
 PHC extends bail of Ali Amin Gandapur

PHC extends bail of Ali Amin Gandapur

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan