Police Arrest Suspected Robber In Injured Condition In Encounter
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 10:41 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The Hyderabad police arrested a suspected outlaw in injured condition in an encounter near Muslim graveyard in the jurisdiction of Pinyari police station.
The police spokesman informed here on Tuesday that the police raided a place near the graveyard on a tip-off about the presence of some robbers.
He added that the suspects tried to escape and opened fire on the police.
According to him, one of the suspects sustained a gunshot during the exchange of fire and he was later arrested but his accomplices escaped.
He identified the apprehended suspect as Tariq Abro who was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery of his bullet wound in his leg.
The spokesman claimed that the police recovered a stolen motorbike, a television set and some other items from the place of the suspects.
He also claimed that after checking the previous criminal record they found that Abro was already nominated in 18 FIRs.
APP/zmb
