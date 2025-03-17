Police Arrest Suspected Street Criminal In Injured Condition
Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 09:50 PM
The Fort police rounded up 2 suspected street criminals, including one in an injured condition, in an encounter near the Railway Station
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Fort police rounded up 2 suspected street criminals, including one in an injured condition, in an encounter near the Railway Station.
The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Monday that the exchange of fire between the suspects and the police occurred after the former tried to escape from a snap checking spot.
According to him, Wakeel Dada sustained a gunshot to his leg while his associate Shahbaz Ali was also apprehended.
The injured was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgery of his gunshot injury.
The spokesman alleged that the 2 suspects had a history of street crimes and that they were wanted by the police in dozens of cases.
