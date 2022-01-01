UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Suspected Terrorist

Larkana Police claimed to have arrested a suspected terrorist who was allegedly planning a terror incident in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Larkana Police claimed to have arrested a suspected terrorist who was allegedly planning a terror incident in Larkana.

The spokesman of District Police Larkana told here Saturday that Market Police Station of Larkana city foiled a allegedly planning a terror incident near railway track, in the limits of Market Police Station and arrested the accused Muhammad Ali son of Fida Hussain resident of Kambar-Shahdadkot district.

The police have also recovered explosive wire, remote control and wireless device from his possession.

A case registered against the accused. Further investigations were underway.

