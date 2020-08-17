UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrest Suspects After Encounters

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 08:26 PM

Police arrest suspects after encounters

The Jamshoro police has arrested two suspects who got injured after separate encounters with police in Jamshoro and Kotri police limits

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The Jamshoro police has arrested two suspects who got injured after separate encounters with police in Jamshoro and Kotri police limits.

The SHO Kotri police station Qurban Aqlani informed on Monday that a suspect belonging to a motorbike snatcher group was arrested after exchange of firing.

According to him, three persons riding a motorbike were asked to stop by a police mobile on Khanpur road but they tried to escape.

He told that the police began chasing the suspects but they opened fire at the police team.

During the exchange of firing, he added that a suspect Bakht Khorkhani sustained a gunshot injury while two other accomplices escaped the scene.

The suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).

The police also recovered a pistol from his possession.

In another encounter, the Jamshoro police arrested Waseem Burfat, an alleged motorbike snatcher, in injured condition and shifted him to LUH.

The police spokesman told that 2 suspects riding a motorbike were stopped by Jamshoro police but they tried to escape.

Burfat was arrested in injured condition after an exchange of fire but the other suspect escaped.

The police recovered a motorbike and a pistol from Burfat.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Exchange Police Station Mobile Road Jamshoro Khanpur Kotri From

Recent Stories

Start of Afghan talks uncertain as prisoner releas ..

17 seconds ago

Chief Minister Punjab grieved over loss of lives i ..

18 seconds ago

Texas Gunman Surrenders With Mother After Wounding ..

20 seconds ago

Trump Admin Approves Plan for Oil Drilling on Alas ..

22 seconds ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore conducts anti-encr ..

4 minutes ago

Israel planning UAE flights over Saudi: Netanyahu

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.