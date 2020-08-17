Police arrest suspects after encounters

The Jamshoro police has arrested two suspects who got injured after separate encounters with police in Jamshoro and Kotri police limits

The SHO Kotri police station Qurban Aqlani informed on Monday that a suspect belonging to a motorbike snatcher group was arrested after exchange of firing.

According to him, three persons riding a motorbike were asked to stop by a police mobile on Khanpur road but they tried to escape.

He told that the police began chasing the suspects but they opened fire at the police team.

During the exchange of firing, he added that a suspect Bakht Khorkhani sustained a gunshot injury while two other accomplices escaped the scene.

The suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).

The police also recovered a pistol from his possession.

In another encounter, the Jamshoro police arrested Waseem Burfat, an alleged motorbike snatcher, in injured condition and shifted him to LUH.

The police spokesman told that 2 suspects riding a motorbike were stopped by Jamshoro police but they tried to escape.

Burfat was arrested in injured condition after an exchange of fire but the other suspect escaped.

The police recovered a motorbike and a pistol from Burfat.