Police Arrest Suspects In Journalist Murder Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Jhang police arrested three main suspects in journalist Younas Noomi murder case, on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Jhang police arrested three main suspects in journalist Younas Noomi murder case, on Friday.

The arrested suspects include Naseer alias Tani, Amir and Abdul Latif.

According to the police, Younas Noomi was killed on August 27 in Mouza Mangan area police station Shorkot. The accused had fled after shooting the journalist dead.

A case was registered at Shorkot City police station. DPO Jhang Muhammad Rashid Hidayat took notice of the incident and went to the house of the deceased journalist.

The DPO Jhang said that initially 22 suspicious persons were arrested and investigation was under way. Geo-fencing of various places was carried out, and more than 50 raids and search operations carried out, he added.

Investigating teams had arrested three of the four main suspects from Qaim Bharwana area of Kothana Waryam area within 5 days.

There was a dispute going on between the parties over a five-acre property. The DPO felicitated the investigation teams for this achievement and announced cash reward and certificates of appreciation.

